REM officials boast on-time performance record but problems persist

Officials running Montreal’s newest public transit network — the REM — are boasting a strong on-time performance record of 99 per cent since the trains starting rolling on July 29th.

But there are other issues that remain unresolved.

Noise emanating from the elevated tracks remains a problem for many people who live near the rails.

The CEO says he’s aware of the problem and promises to provide answers at public information sessions scheduled later this month.

“We already have set up a meeting with the people where we’re going to present all the results, all the mitigation measures that we’re going to take,” Jean-Marc Arbaud, president and CEO of CDPQ Infra, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Building the sprawling all electric and fully automated rail service is now estimated to cost $7.95 Billion, a 26 per cent increase since construction began in 2018.

Arbaud blames the cost overruns on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, problems at the Mount-Royal tunnel, supply chain issues and a labour shortage.

The two other branches of the REM in the direction of Deux-Montagnes and l’Anse-à-l’Orme in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue are still scheduled to be finished by the end of 2024.

Tests on those lines will be conducted next spring.