Pilot makes emergency landing on B.C. highway

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A highway in B.C.’s Interior turned into an emergency runway for the pilot of a single-engine aircraft on Tuesday morning.

Police say the plane landed on Highway 6 on Sept. 12, around 9 a.m., near the small community of Salmo.

A member of the public called the RCMP after seeing the plane parked on the side of the highway, with an officer being dispatched to the scene.

1:58 Air Canada apologizes after customers kicked off plane over vomit-covered seats

“The pilot, who was close by, told the officer that the aircraft suffered a ‘catastrophic’ engine failure,” said Const. James Grandy.

Story continues below advertisement

“The pilot made the decision to attempt an emergency landing along the stretch of highway.”

Police say the plane’s engine had notable damage, but the rest of it was undamaged, while the pilot was unharmed.

0:31 Sparks fly during Vancouver International Airport emergency landing

The plane was later towed, with police contacting Nav Canada.

Global News has contacted Nav Canada for more information.