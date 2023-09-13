Pilot makes emergency landing on B.C. highway

A highway in B.C.’s Interior turned into an emergency runway for the pilot of a single-engine aircraft on Tuesday morning.
Police say the plane landed on Highway 6 on Sept. 12, around 9 a.m., near the small community of Salmo.
A member of the public called the RCMP after seeing the plane parked on the side of the highway, with an officer being dispatched to the scene.
“The pilot, who was close by, told the officer that the aircraft suffered a ‘catastrophic’ engine failure,” said Const. James Grandy.
“The pilot made the decision to attempt an emergency landing along the stretch of highway.”
Police say the plane’s engine had notable damage, but the rest of it was undamaged, while the pilot was unharmed.
The plane was later towed, with police contacting Nav Canada.
Global News has contacted Nav Canada for more information.
