Health

New inpatient tower, cancer centre plan approved for Burnaby Hospital redevelopment

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 4:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Phase 2 of Burnaby Hospital redevelopment gets green light'
Phase 2 of Burnaby Hospital redevelopment gets green light
For the second day in a row, a major Metro Vancouver hospital project was the backdrop for an announcement by B.C.'s health minister. Last May construction began on Phase1 of the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment. The second phase of that project has now been given the green light.
Community members in Burnaby, B.C., and throughout the Lower Mainland region, will have better access to additional health-care services as a business plan has been approved for the next phase of a local hospital.

On Wednesday, the B.C. government announced that Phase 2 of the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment will include a new inpatient tower and integrated cancer centre.

“People in Burnaby and surrounding communities are a step closer to accessing even stronger health-care services as we move forward with the Burnaby Hospital redevelopment,” said Adrian Dix, B.C.’s minister of health.

“The redevelopment is part of our government’s plan to modernize and expand hospitals in the Lower Mainland and across B.C.

“This will increase access to care and provide support for cancer care, which is critical.”

The proposed inpatient tower is expected to have 160 private rooms and will include general medicine, medical oncology, cardiac telemetry, intensive care and high-acuity units. Additionally, a new medical imaging department, featuring space for two CT scanners, a spiritual care suite, public spaces and hospital support services, will also be available.

Click to play video: 'Province breaking ground on new Surrey hospital'
Province breaking ground on new Surrey hospital

A new BC Cancer Centre will also be built within the tower, which will have 54 ambulatory care rooms, 31 chemotherapy chairs, space for five linear accelerators, space for two PT/CT scanners, an oncology pharmacy and research space.

“The approval of the business plan marks an important milestone in bringing cancer care closer to home,” said Sara Roth, the BC Cancer Foundation’s president and CEO.

“The new cancer centre at Burnaby Hospital will help meet the demand for expanded cancer care in this rapidly growing region, offering life-saving treatment for our patients and families facing cancer.”

Phase 2 also includes the demolition of the West Wing building, renovations to the existing support facilities building that include expanding the emergency department to 104 treatment spaces, and renovations to the endoscopy suite in the existing Nursing Tower.

With the plan approved, the procurement process will begin, with construction scheduled in 2025 and an expected completion date of 2030.

According to the Health Ministry, Phase 2 will cost around $1.7 billion, with funding coming from the province, the Burnaby Hospital Foundation and the BC Cancer Foundation.

Click to play video: 'Construction begins on Burnaby Hospital redevelopment project'
Construction begins on Burnaby Hospital redevelopment project
