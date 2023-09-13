Waterloo council takes more steps to curb St. Paddy’s Day, homecoming street parties

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo council took further steps to curtail the unsanctioned street parties that have seen thousands gather in the University District during St. Patrick’s Day and Homecoming.

Among the changes that were approved was the definition of a nuisance party, which will now include certain types of behaviour that might become a safety concern.

As an example, the city included people climbing onto roofs during these types of gatherings.

Over the past couple of years, city staff have gone to council for nuisance noise declarations to allow for “robust enforcement” on St. Patrick’s Day.

These measures are now permanent for St. Patrick’s Day and homecoming weekend in Waterloo.

For the past few years, the city has chosen to try and put an end to the gatherings for St. Patrick’s Day and homecoming as thousands of students have hit the streets of Waterloo for the annual parties.

In 2019, police estimated that 33,000 people had gathered for St. Patrick’s Day, while there were 8,000 people there last year.

Homecoming crowds have not reached the same heights, although crowd sizes have also been estimated to be in the thousands.