Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo council takes more steps to curb St. Paddy’s Day, homecoming street parties

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 4:23 pm
Ezra Avenue was closed due to the massive St. Patrick's Day crowd in Waterloo. View image in full screen
Ezra Avenue was closed due to the massive St. Patrick's Day crowd in Waterloo. Waterloo Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo council took further steps to curtail the unsanctioned street parties that have seen thousands gather in the University District during St. Patrick’s Day and Homecoming.

Among the changes that were approved was the definition of a nuisance party, which will now include certain types of behaviour that might become a safety concern.

As an example, the city included people climbing onto roofs during these types of gatherings.

Over the past couple of years, city staff have gone to council for nuisance noise declarations to allow for “robust enforcement” on St. Patrick’s Day.

These measures are now permanent for St. Patrick’s Day and homecoming weekend in Waterloo.

For the past few years, the city has chosen to try and put an end to the gatherings for St. Patrick’s Day and homecoming as thousands of students have hit the streets of Waterloo for the annual parties.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In 2019, police estimated that 33,000 people had gathered for St. Patrick’s Day, while there were 8,000 people there last year.

Homecoming crowds have not reached the same heights, although crowd sizes have also been estimated to be in the thousands.

More on Canada
Waterloo newsWaterlooSt. Patrick's DayUniversity of WaterlooWilfrid Laurier UniversityWaterloo councilEzra AvenueSt. Patrick's Day WaterlooUniversity district waterlooRegina Street WaterlooMarshall Steet WaterlooSt. Patrick’s Day news
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices