Canada

United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin aims for ‘better’ in 2023 fundraising campaign

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 13, 2023 3:52 pm
Ray Stultz and Glenna Banda at the official launch of the 2023 United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin fundraising campaign. View image in full screen
Ray Stultz and Glenna Banda at the official launch of the 2023 United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin fundraising campaign. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
The United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin is focusing on being “better” for this year’s fundraising campaign.

It held an official launch at Shelldale Community Centre in Guelph on Wednesday afternoon. This year’s campaign theme is Better is Possible.

“We really wanted (the campaign) to be hopeful, energized and striving to be better,” executive director Glenna Banda said.

“The other thing is we wanted to be clear that everyone can make a difference, and that everyone can be better.”

More than 50 people in attendance saw Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie and Guelph MPP and Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner deliver speeches. The event also introduced the 2023 campaign chair.

Ray Stultz is looking forward to reaching out to organizations, the business community and residents and asking them for their support.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know we are doing a lot (of donations) in the workplace, we’re doing a lot online,” Stultz said.

“We have our staff, that are working to help people, help draw in support and help the community help themselves.”

Many community programs funded by the United Way are being operated from Shelldale. They include Shelldale Family Gateway, Compass Community Services and the Seed.

Trending Now

“We heard about the All That Kids Can Be network, which is a newer initiative of how funding is being used,” Banda said.

This year will be the 83rd annual fundraising campaign for UWGWD. During the 2022 campaign, $2.6 million was raised, which went to many organizations. There was no set fundraising goal last year and there won’t be one for this year.

“Traditionally, funding used to go to all different organizations,” Banda said.

“But we’ve really tried to put in the time and support to better facilitate collaboration and communication.”

Those interested in making a donation can do so by going to the United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin website or by calling 519-821-0571.

 

Guelph NewsFundraisingCampaignLaunchUnited Way Guelph Wellington Dufferinbetter is possibleShelldale Community Centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

