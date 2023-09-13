Menu

Money

City of Kelowna, union workforce sign 2-year agreement

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 3:20 pm
City hall in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
City hall in Kelowna, B.C. Global News
The City of Kelowna says it has agreed to a new, two-year contract with its unionized employees.

According to the city, the agreement will see wage hikes of four per cent in 2024 and another four per cent in 2025.

Also, an additional four per cent will be implemented on Oct. 1 prior to the start of the new contract.

Unions call for more transparency with crane collapse investigation

“We are pleased to have finalized a new collective agreement before the current agreement expired,” said city spokesperson Stu Leatherdale.

“Securing a new collective agreement during these turbulent economic times provides some security for staff as well as citizens who rely on city services. The agreement ensures Kelowna can attract and retain the diverse and skilled workforce we need.”

The current contract expires in December. The new contract starts Jan. 1 and will run until Dec. 31, 2025.

B.C. minimum wage increasing on June 1st
The city says CUPE 338 consists of around 850 members who represent about 75 per cent of the city’s workforce.

“Over the past few years, inflationary pressures have been challenging for CUPE 338 members,” said local president Ross Whalen.

“With the immediate four per cent (increase) followed by two annual four per cent increases, this agreement is a start to addressing the rising costs of living in terms of wage increases over the next contract.”

Kelowna experiences one of the highest jumps in BC in how much a family needs to earn to make ends meet
