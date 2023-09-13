City of Kelowna, union workforce sign 2-year agreement

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna says it has agreed to a new, two-year contract with its unionized employees.

According to the city, the agreement will see wage hikes of four per cent in 2024 and another four per cent in 2025.

Also, an additional four per cent will be implemented on Oct. 1 prior to the start of the new contract.

2:32 Unions call for more transparency with crane collapse investigation

“We are pleased to have finalized a new collective agreement before the current agreement expired,” said city spokesperson Stu Leatherdale.

Story continues below advertisement

“Securing a new collective agreement during these turbulent economic times provides some security for staff as well as citizens who rely on city services. The agreement ensures Kelowna can attract and retain the diverse and skilled workforce we need.”

The current contract expires in December. The new contract starts Jan. 1 and will run until Dec. 31, 2025.

1:59 B.C. minimum wage increasing on June 1st

The city says CUPE 338 consists of around 850 members who represent about 75 per cent of the city’s workforce.

“Over the past few years, inflationary pressures have been challenging for CUPE 338 members,” said local president Ross Whalen.

“With the immediate four per cent (increase) followed by two annual four per cent increases, this agreement is a start to addressing the rising costs of living in terms of wage increases over the next contract.”

Story continues below advertisement