$50,000 reward offered for locating 2022 Saskatoon homicide suspect

A $50,000 reward has been posted for any citizens who can help locate a 2022 Saskatoon homicide suspect, according to Saskatoon police and the Bolo Program.

Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron, 34, has been wanted for first-degree murder in Saskatoon since May 2022.

Saskatoon police say he is still at large.

“If you have been unaware up to this point in time that the Saskatoon police are looking to speak to you, consider this your notice,” said Supt. Blair Pellerin with the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

He hoped the message would reach Ouellet-Gendron.

On May 19, 2022, Saskatoon police responded to calls of several shots being fired in the 700 block of Melrose Avenue.

Brandon Baxandall, 29, was found dead.

In May 2023, Ouellet-Gendron became the first suspect to be featured on the Bolo Program’s most wanted list for a crime committed in Saskatchewan.

He sat in 10th place on the list of Canada’s 25 most wanted and there is now $50,000 being offered for his recovery.

“The only condition for this reward to be paid is that your tip leads to the arrest of Mr. Ouellet-Gendron. Period. There are no other conditions,” said Max Langlois, executive director of the Bolo Program.

The suspect’s eventual trial will have no effect on the reward, which will be available until March 13, 2024.

Saskatoon police believe Ouellet-Gendron has ties to Saskatoon, Montreal, Toronto and Edmonton.

He is also wanted in these areas for drug trafficking, according to Saskatoon police.

“We are not looking for witnesses or people to testify,” Pellerin explained. “We are simply looking for the location of Mr. Ouellet-Gendron so he can be apprehended and brought before the justice system.”

He said assisting Ouellet-Gendron in evading arrest can make you an accessory after the fact under Canadian law.

“Being an accessory after the fact to murder, if found guilty, carries a maximum penalty of a life sentence.”

Over the coming months, Saskatoon police said they will raise awareness through billboards and social media campaigns in hopes of uncovering any information about Ouellet-Gendron’s whereabouts.

There will be digital billboards in Saskatoon down 25th Street and Idylwyld and again around 22nd Street.

Saskatoon police said the suspect is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

If anyone sees Ouellet-Gendron, they should call 911 or submit a tip to Saskatoon police or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or saskatooncrimestoppers.com.

Any tips or calls can be made anonymously.