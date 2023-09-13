Boy saves drowning man with CPR he learned watching ‘Stranger Things’

Send this page to someone via email

Every now and then, your favourite TV shows might be able to teach you something important.

That was the case for 12-year-old Austen MacMillan of Florida, who saved a man from drowning thanks to CPR he learned while watching the popular science fiction/horror series Stranger Things.

MacMillan and his behavioural therapist, Jason Piquette, were swimming in the pool at MacMillan’s Palm Beach County home when Piquette suffered a medical emergency. According to ABC News, MacMillan watched on as Piquette attempted to see how long he could hold his breath underwater.

While underwater, Piquette seemingly lost consciousness.

“It was like six to five minutes he was under the water, and I was like, ‘That’s way too long. He can not do that,'” MacMillan told the outlet.

The tween was captured by a Ring camera as he pulled Piquette out of the water and onto the pool steps.

MacMillan left the pool area briefly to call for help from his driveway. He then returned to the pool and began to perform CPR on Piquette. MacMillan is not CPR certified, but said he followed what he’d witnessed while watching the Netflix series Stranger Things.

MacMillan told Fox News affiliate WSVN that he reminded himself: “Don’t freak out, don’t panic, and try to learn from the situation and try to help the person.”

Piquette was revived and gasping for air as MacMillan’s father returned home. MacMillan’s father called 911.

It is not clear why Piquette lost consciousness.

“I wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for him. He is an absolute hero, and he always will be,” Piquette told WSVN.

MacMillan’s parents said they are “proud” of their son’s brave rescue.

The MacMillan family now plans to host a CPR class for friends and family members and is encouraging others to seek certification as well.

In the season 1 finale of Stranger Things, Jim Hopper (played by David Harbour) performs CPR on Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp). In the scene, Hopper instructs Joyce Byers (played by Winona Ryder) to “tilt [Will’s] head back and lift his chin” then to “pinch his nostrils and breathe into his mouth twice: one second, then pause, then one second.” Meanwhile, Hopper can also be heard counting 30 chest compressions

Though season 1 of Stranger Things is set in 1983, the CPR performed by Hopper follows modern, real-life guidelines.