North Shore hospital, residents notice a rise in rats

There’s been an apparent boom in population on the North Shore — but not with people.

The Vancouver Coastal Health Authority and local residents have noticed an apparent increase in rats in the area.

At Lions Gate Hospital (LGH), in the Lonsdale area, rodents have spurred action from the health authority. Officials attribute the apparent increase in rats to nearby construction.

“Due to construction in the surrounding area, there has been an observed increase in rodent activity around the LGH campus,” said a Vancouver Coastal Health spokesperson in an email.

“To address the situation, LGH has engaged a professional pest management contractor to help declutter potential harbouring spaces, conduct proactive pest control multiple times per week, as well as, reminding staff and visitors to keep food items secure.”

Coastal Health also said it has a “comprehensive infection, prevention and control” plan in place to accompany its facility maintenance programming.

The local health authority is not the only one noticing the observed rise in rats. Residents have also been dealing with the issue. In fact, a North Vancouver cat has been on a bit of a depopulation spree.

“Day after day coming in, he’s brought us a rat,” Lyndsay Wrightson said.

In the last three weeks, Wrightson said Leon, her cat, has killed more than 20 rats — bringing them all home as trophies.

The cat owner said the likely source for the rats that Leon is catching is Victoria Park, where there is a rat problem.

City of North Vancouver crews have zeroed in on the greenspace, which is near Lonsdale and Keith Road, and have set up traps and signage.

“I have seen (a lot of) rats and I feel like it’s getting worse — and maybe an illusion, but it seems like they are getting bigger,” said David Alano, a resident who lives close to Victoria Park.

“Over the last two months, it seems like it has gotten worse.”

One pest control expert said he’s been getting a growing number of calls for rats across the Lower Mainland.

Mat Neale said the recent ban on second-generation anti-coagulation rodenticides means there’s one less tool for handling infestations.

“The ones that we do have aren’t as effective in that role. They do have their role, but for large-scale population control, they’re just not effective in that way,” he told Global News.

Neale said warmer winters are leading to a longer breeding season and education is key to managing the rise in rats. He said everyone in the community, businesses and residents, need to secure their garbage to start.

“A really common one that most people don’t think about are the bird feeders. When you feed one species, you feed them all. What the birds don’t pick up in the daytime will bring the rats in at night,” Neale said.

As for Victoria Park, if the city’s rat traps don’t get the job done, Wrightson said she knows what will.

“They should hire some cats like Leon,” she said.