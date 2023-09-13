Online portal connects Peterborough-area families to child development supports

Send this page to someone via email

A new online portal from the Five Counties Children’s Centre will offer help to families in Peterborough and the surrounding area who have concerns about a child’s development.

Five Counties has launched its SmartStart Hub, an online portal to provide help for children and youth up to age 19 (or age 21 if still in school). It’s available for families and caregivers in Peterborough, Northumberland County, the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County.

Five Counties offers speech, physio and occupational therapies, as well as other kids’ treatment services, with sites in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg, Campbellford and Minden, as well as in area schools and other venues. This past year, Five Counties reported serving more than 6,200 children and youth — the highest number of clients in its nearly 50-year history.

“Think of the SmartStart Hub at Five Counties as the front door to go through to find support and services in your community for concerns about your child’s development,” said Alex Cranfield, a program manager at Five Counties. “SmartStart simplifies the process, as we do the work to connect you to the right service provider or care agency.”

The portal can connect families to support for any child development concerns relating to movement, performing daily tasks like feeding and eating, speaking with and being understood, getting along with others and taking part in routine activities.

Services provided through the portal include speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, parent coaching, assessments and more.

“Services are provided in a friendly, supportive and culturally safe environment that includes the family as a full partner in the care being provided,” Cranfield said.

No referral or diagnosis from a physician or other professional is required to use the portal. Once a request for services is submitted, Five Counties staff will follow up with the parent/guardian to do a more thorough intake assessment to refer them to the most appropriate service for their child.

Others can also use the online portal for referrals, including schools, health-care providers and other community agencies.

“Accessing the SmartStart Hub doesn’t prevent families from directly contacting a service provider if they know what their child’s needs is and where to go for help,” Cranfield said.

Five Counties Children’s Centre is one of 22 children’s treatment services offering SmartStart Hub services across Ontario. Community partners include Peterborough Public Health; the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit; Point in Time Centre for Children, Youth and Parents; BGC Kawarthas; the Oak Valley Health System (infant hearing program/blind-low vision program); Kinark Child and Family Services; Dnaagdawenmag Binnoojiiyag Child and Family Services and the Northumberland Child Development Centre.