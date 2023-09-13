Halifax appoints first Black police chief following Kinsella retirement

Send this page to someone via email

As Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella is set to retire on Friday, a decision has been made regarding who will temporarily occupy the position as early as this weekend.

Don MacLean, who’s been Halifax police’s deputy chief of operations since 2020, was appointed acting chief of police during a council meeting on Tuesday. His ascension to the new position sees him become Halifax’s first Black chief of police.

According to a media release from the city, the search for a permanent replacement will start this fall and is expected to take a number of months.

Halifax Regional Council today approved the recommendation by the Board of Police Commissioners to appoint Don MacLean as the Acting Chief of Police. Details: https://t.co/TSRMQmqWVk pic.twitter.com/AM36ITtBTm — hfxgov (@hfxgov) September 12, 2023

“(The search) will engage a broad range of stakeholders within the Halifax Regional Municipality and Halifax Regional Police to gain insights for the hiring process — in particular, regarding the current challenges and opportunities facing HRP and the attributes for a successful candidate in the role of Chief of Police,” the release said.

The board of police commissioners made the recommendation that led to MacLean’s appointment and is also tasked with recommending a permanent police chief following the upcoming search.

MacLean, a lifelong Halifax resident, has been involved in policing for 30 years — with his most recent responsibilities tasking him with overseeing the municipality’s patrol and criminal investigation divisions.

He served as the department’s first diversity officer from 2004 to 2006 before climbing the ranks to his current position.

“He currently serves as the Co-chair of the Wortley Report Research Committee, which consists of community stakeholders and partners doing important work to address bias and systemic racism in policing,” the release said, adding that he recently received a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal.

MacLean will begin his new role on Saturday.