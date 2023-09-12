Menu

Entertainment

Arts festival crowdfunding after grant cuts leave it $50K short

By Mason DePatie Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 7:05 pm
Kaleido Festival is facing a $50,000 shortfall and won't be able to return next year if funding needs aren't met. View image in full screen
Kaleido Festival is facing a $50,000 shortfall and won't be able to return next year if funding needs aren't met. Global News
Preparation for one of Edmonton’s last summer festivals, the Kaleido Family Arts Festival, is in full swing, but the family event is in jeopardy after funding fell well short of expectations.

The festival, which is solely funded by donors and grants, has hit a $50,000 snag.

The annual event brings artists, performers, food and more to the Alberta Avenue District every year. But organizers say several major granters couldn’t pledge their usual amount this year, leaving them with a 40 per cent cut in grants during an already challenging financial time.

“Things are just so expensive,” said Christy Morin, the festival’s artistic director and general manager. “We are looking at a 25-35 per cent increase just in inflation, and then on top of that, with having the cuts, it’s just been really, really difficult.”

There’s no admission, and that’s important to organizers. They want to bring people who live on Alberta Avenue together and help revitalize the area.
“Our neighbourhood where we live, Alberta Avenue District, is a community that really has less and is a vulnerable neighbourhood, and so if anyone needs to be uplifted and encouraged, it’s this community,” said Morin.

“Not only does the festival give creatives like myself an opportunity to show what we do, but it also allows the general public to see the kind of art that can be made when you get a chance to do so,” explained Glen LaValley, a balloon artist at the festival.

The festival is now turning to the public in hopes of crowdfunding the $50,000 it needs. As of Tuesday afternoon, $2,500 had been raised.

“Thank you for doing what you do. Thanks for caring so much. Thank you for looking after these little children that need hope and need magic and glitter because they don’t get to see that every day,” added Morin.

If the festival doesn’t hit its goal, it will have to take a pause next year — a devastating blow for organizers, attendees and entertainers.

“I’m so happy to be involved because Kaleido is magic,” said Jan Xu, an artist taking part in the festival. “It brings a lot of positive energy and hope to me.”

