Household hazardous waste project nets Wellington County an award

Not often does managing hazardous waste get celebrated, but the County of Wellington is receiving an award for it.

The county’s solid waste services division was recently named a 2023 North American Hazardous Materials Management Association Award recipient.

According to a news release, a local resident nominated the county’s Mobile Household Hazardous Waste Depot service in the Programme Innovation category.

The service provided the collection of household hazardous waste 155 days a year. Previously, residents would have to take their household hazardous waste to one of seven scheduled event days each year.

Workers were notified in the spring of their award and solid waste services committee chair Steve O’Neill says it is a recognition of the hard work they put into the HHW Depot project.