Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Household hazardous waste project nets Wellington County an award

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 12, 2023 4:45 pm
Properly storing paint and other dangerous chemicals is one way you can make your home safer. View image in full screen
Properly storing paint and other dangerous chemicals is one way you can make your home safer. Brian McKechnie, Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Not often does managing hazardous waste get celebrated, but the County of Wellington is receiving an award for it.

The county’s solid waste services division was recently named a 2023 North American Hazardous Materials Management Association Award recipient.

According to a news release, a local resident nominated the county’s Mobile Household Hazardous Waste Depot service in the Programme Innovation category.

The service provided the collection of household hazardous waste 155 days a year. Previously, residents would have to take their household hazardous waste to one of seven scheduled event days each year.

Trending Now

Workers were notified in the spring of their award and solid waste services committee chair Steve O’Neill says it is a recognition of the hard work they put into the HHW Depot project.

 

Advertisement
More on Canada
Guelph NewsWellington CountymobiledepotCounty of WellingtonHousehold Hazardous WasteNorth American Hazardous Materials Management Association Awardsolid waste services
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices