See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 40-year-old Guelph driver has reportedly died following a car accident near Palmerston.

Wellington County OPP said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wellington Road 123 last Thursday after a red minivan hit a tree.

They said the driver was taken to a local hospital and succumbed to their injuries shortly after.

Police continue to investigate.