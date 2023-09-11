United Way of Lethbridge and South Western Alberta kicks off fundraising campaign

Send this page to someone via email

A daunting physical task, kickstarted a long-standing charitable effort in Lethbridge on Monday.

The City of Lethbridge donated a 24,000-pound city bus for teams of 10 to pull 75 feet toward Festival Square.

For 82 years, the Lethbridge and South Western Alberta United Way’s “Community Fundraising Campaign” has been supporting non-profit charitable organizations.

Executive director Jaci Zalesak says this year’s fundraising goal is $296,000, a target that would help invest in local programs to help community members thrive.

“More and more people are struggling, the cost of living is out there,” said Zalesak. ”So more help is being needed for all these organizations out there.”

Zalesak says an increase in calls to the United Way’s 211 line, which connects residents to community and social services, means the region needs to pull together to help.

Story continues below advertisement

Which is how the ‘Pull-the-Bus’ idea was brought to town for the first time.

One team taking part in the fundraising test of strength was the Original Lethbridge Business Breakfast Club.

Club member Stephen Mogdan said it’s awesome to help out. “United Way does a lot of great things for our community, and it’s just good to be able to be involved.”

Some initiatives receiving funding from the United Way include the Family Centre, Interfaith Food Bank, Chinook Sexual Assault Centre, and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lethbridge & District.

Jen Visser, executive director for Big Brothers, Big Sisters, said the United Way has made an invaluable impact on the organization.

“Having support from the United Way means that we can provide programs to children in Lethbridge and surrounding area with a volunteer mentor and if we couldn’t do that, we couldn’t provide that program,” explained Visser. “So stuff like this is really great for our community to see and be involved in and know that every dollar you give to the United Way has an impact in our community.”

Zalesak hopes the three-month fundraising effort will expand the United Way’s capacity to invest in organizations delivering impactful services across the region.