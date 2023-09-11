Saskatchewan Polytechnic ads additional training seats for medical technologists

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Polytechnic is increasing the number of training seats available for medical laboratory technologists (MLTs) and medical radiological technologists (MRTs) in the province.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan government announced it would be providing funding for 10 additional MLT seats and eight additional MRT seats in Saskatoon to help meet increased demand in the province.

MLTs and MRTs perform medical testing and imaging to help in the diagnosis and treatment of patients.

“Expanded training opportunities will help more students find rewarding health-care careers right here in Saskatchewan,” said Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant in a press release.

The MLT and MRT seat increases are part of the approximately 550-seat training seat expansion announced in January, which targets 18 priority health occupations.

“This program expansion will support Saskatchewan’s future workforce by increasing the number of professionals trained in these two critical health occupations,” said Health Minister Everett Hindley.

The training expansion is part of Saskatchewan’s Health Human Resources Action Plan, in which the province hopes to add 1,000 health-care workers over the next few years.

“Increasing training seats for MLTs and MRTs will help to address shortages experienced in these areas and improve available patient health care services across the province,” Hindley said.