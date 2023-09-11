Manitoba employees vote in favour of strike mandate against Loblaw

Thousands of workers in Manitoba are set to see their contract expire at the end of the month. And with negotiations underway, the possibility of a strike isn’t so far away.

About 4,000 employees with No Frills, the Real Canadian Superstore and Extra Foods had the opportunity to vote for a strike mandate this past weekend, with 97 per cent voting in favour. This comes as the union representing the workers, UFCW Local 832, has been bargaining with parent company Loblaw Companies since June.

Union president Jeff Traeger said a comprehensive and cohesive offer has not been received from the company so far. He added that negotiations would continue until Sept. 28, when the current contract is set to expire.

As for a strike, that isn’t off the table. But Traeger added that union members would be able to vote for a strike once a final offer from Loblaw Companies is received.

“This mandate gives the committee the right to recommend a strike, but our members would get another vote…. Whatever the final offer is from Loblaw, or preferably if the parties actually reach a tentative agreement, we will take a vote (from) the membership,” Traeger said. “The vote would either be to accept the tentative agreement or the company’s final offer or to go on strike.”

The union, Traeger said, will not bargain past the contract expiry date. He said the issues being put on the table are proper compensation, fair treatment and greater protection for workers while at work.

“A lot of public opinion and images of what workers do in our society, and what they provide for our communities, has changed prior to the pandemic … Until employers start to realize that that’s the new reality — that workers expect to get compensated properly and fairly, treated properly and fairly, and protected well when they’re at work … I think you’re going to have more strikes,” Traeger said.

Global News has reached out to Loblaw Companies for comment.