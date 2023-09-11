Menu

Health

Guelph hospital re-introduces mask requirements in clinical areas

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 11, 2023 12:37 pm
Guelph General Hospital. View image in full screen
Guelph General Hospital. Matt Carty / Global News
Some areas of Guelph General Hospital will now require people to wear masks.

This is in response to the number of COVID-19 cases involving new variants.

In a news release, the hospital said it will require the use of masks in clinical areas such as nursing stations, patient rooms and waiting rooms.

Masks will remain optional in non-clinical areas such as hallways, meeting rooms and cafeterias.

They say masking stations are available at the entrances of the facility and at nursing stations.

The changes are in effect as of Monday.

Hospital officials say the decision was based on guidance from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

They add that it was a difficult but necessary decision to return to masking.

Story continues below advertisement

 

