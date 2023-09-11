Edmonton’s wildfire evacuee reception centre moved to Claireview

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Emergency Reception Centre has moved to the Claireview Community Recreation Centre as of Monday morning.

The Expo Centre was being used as the Emergency Reception Centre and registered 7,497 evacuees and 1,314 pets from the Northwest Territories since Aug. 18.

Evacuees are being asked to use parking lot C on the northeast side of the building and to use entrance three. Once inside, evacuees are asked to proceed to the multipurpose room five.

Services will be available each day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Edmonton Expo Centre closed services for evacuees at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

“With the evacuation order lifted for Yellowknife, fewer displaced individuals remain in Edmonton and there has been a reduced demand for services. The operational changes to the Edmonton Emergency Reception Centre reflect the needs of Lower Slave evacuees as Yellowknife residents return home,” said the City of Edmonton in a statement issued Sunday.

Resources and supports will continue to be available for those still displace however overnight lodging is no longer available.

The Canadian Red Cross will still be on-site to coordinate off-site lodging as needed.