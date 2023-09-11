Cambridge man charged after allegedly chasing someone with a stick, assaulting police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest was made after someone was chased by a man with a stick in Cambridge over the weekend.

According to a release, officers were sent to a business near Glamis Road and Ferguson Avenue after the incident was called in on Saturday at around 3 p.m.

The victim told police that a man sprayed an unknown substance at two dogs that were in the area.

The suspect then reportedly left the business but soon returned with a large stuck. The victim reported being chased by the man with the stick who was trying to hit the victim with it.

Police say officers arrived at the scene before arresting the suspect although they were also allegedly attacked for their troubles.

The two officers were left with minor injuries as a result, according to police.

A 47-year-old man from Cambridge is facing a number of charges including cruelty to animals, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assaulting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest, and assault with a weapon.