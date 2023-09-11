Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge man charged after allegedly chasing someone with a stick, assaulting police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 11:34 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest was made after someone was chased by a man with a stick in Cambridge over the weekend.

According to a release, officers were sent to a business near Glamis Road and Ferguson Avenue after the incident was called in on Saturday at around 3 p.m.

The victim told police that a man sprayed an unknown substance at two dogs that were in the area.

The suspect then reportedly left the business but soon returned with a large stuck. The victim reported being chased by the man with the stick who was trying to hit the victim with it.

Police say officers arrived at the scene before arresting the suspect although they were also allegedly attacked for their troubles.

Trending Now

The two officers were left with minor injuries as a result, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

A 47-year-old man from Cambridge is facing a number of charges including cruelty to animals, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assaulting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest, and assault with a weapon.

More on Crime
Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeCambridge crimeCambridge assaultGlamis Road CambridgeFerguson Avenue CambridgeCambridge assault stick
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices