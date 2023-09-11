Menu

Canada

Lawyers for ‘Freedom Convoy’ leaders attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2023 7:54 am
Highly-anticipated criminal trial of ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers underway
The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the “Freedom Convoy” protests are expected to make their case today to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are on trial for criminal charges related to their role in the demonstration, which blockaded Ottawa city streets for weeks last year as protestors railed against COVID-19 public health measures.

The Crown plans to call five Ottawa residents as witnesses in the case, including Zexi Li, who filed a class-action lawsuit against the organizers on behalf of people who live and work in downtown Ottawa.

Trial begins for ‘Freedom Convoy’ duo Tamara Lich and Chris Barber
The Crown also intends to call the owner of a women’s clothing boutique, and employees from the National Arts Centre, the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel, and the local public transit operator.

Story continues below advertisement

Lich’s lawyer Lawrence Greenspon says he will argue on Monday afternoon that those witnesses should not be allowed to testify.

Lich and Barber have already filed signed admissions to the court acknowledging the protest interfered with public transit, and the lawful use and enjoyment of property and businesses.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

