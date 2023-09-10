Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Complaints mounting about Montreal’s Ste-Catherine Street road work

By Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 6:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Businesses having a hard time as Montreal’s Saint-Catherine Street road work begins'
Businesses having a hard time as Montreal’s Saint-Catherine Street road work begins
Work to rebuild and modernize part of Montreal's most iconic commercial street is already one month into its two-year work schedule. While it's too early for a progress report, some are complaining about how the project is being managed. As Tim Sargeant reports, several businesses say they are struggling.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Only five weeks into the road work on Montreal’s most iconic commercial street complaints are mounting about the slow progress.

Rebuilding and modernizing a three block stretch of Ste-Catherine street is scheduled to take two years.

Some merchants in the area argue that’s too long.

Andréa Peter is the co-manager of UNION, a retail store on Ste-Catherine street in the heart of the construction.

He complains business is down more than 50 percent since work began.

“A lot of people don’t know we are here. If you just walk on the street, you just turn your head and you see the store, but with the construction it’s really difficult,” Peter told Global News.

One city councillor says additional work shifts should be added at night and during the weekends.

Story continues below advertisement

“There should have been a provision for work to be done at periods of time that are non-peak,” Alan DeSousa, the Borough Mayor of St-Laurent, told Global News.

Trending Now

It’s a point some residents agree with.

“That would be important in places that are in high tourism and shopping. I think it’s important to get the work done,” Marilyn Fitzpatrick, visiting from Saskatchewan, told Global News.

City officials have told Global News in the past that they can’t add additional shifts due to a labour shortage, and construction work at night would be too disruptive for people who live in the area.

This project is expected to last until 2025 and then work to rebuild and modernize other blocks of Sainte-Catherine Street will begin.

More on Canada
ConstructionDowntownpedestriansRoad WorkShoppersmerchantsSainte Catherine Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices