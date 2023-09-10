Two people found dead in Fredericton apartment complex, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were found dead at an apartment complex in Fredericton on Saturday morning, police say.

In an email sent to Global News, police said first responders arrived at the scene of 94 Forest Hill Road at about 11:00 a.m. finding two deceased people.

Police say the individuals were Russian immigrants who had been living in Canada for the past 16 years.

“Next of kin notification has yet to be done as it is challenging, therefore, we will not be releasing any details on the individuals,” Fredericton police said, adding that they’re unable to provide information on the gender or age at this time.

On Sat. Sept. 9, 2023 at approx. 11:00 a.m., Fredericton Police Force responded to an apartment complex on Forest Hill Rd. where two people were found deceased.

No further comment will be made at this time as the investigation is ongoing. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) September 9, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Major crimes and forensic identification units were on the scene, as well as the coroner’s office.

“Police do not believe the deaths are suspicious, however, when we conduct any death investigation we err on the side of caution,” a written statement said.

Fredericton police said the incident poses no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.