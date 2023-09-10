Menu

Canada

Two people found dead in Fredericton apartment complex, police say

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 4:36 pm
Fredericton police are investigating after two people were found dead inside an apartment complex on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Fredericton police are investigating after two people were found dead inside an apartment complex on Saturday morning. GAC
Two people were found dead at an apartment complex in Fredericton on Saturday morning, police say.

In an email sent to Global News, police said first responders arrived at the scene of 94 Forest Hill Road at about 11:00 a.m. finding two deceased people.

Police say the individuals were Russian immigrants who had been living in Canada for the past 16 years.

“Next of kin notification has yet to be done as it is challenging, therefore, we will not be releasing any details on the individuals,” Fredericton police said, adding that they’re unable to provide information on the gender or age at this time.

Major crimes and forensic identification units were on the scene, as well as the coroner’s office.

“Police do not believe the deaths are suspicious, however, when we conduct any death investigation we err on the side of caution,” a written statement said.

Fredericton police said the incident poses no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

