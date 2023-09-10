Menu

Canada

Canadian aid worker killed in Ukraine by Russian shelling: sources

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2023 3:05 pm
Russia’s war in Ukraine: Zelenskyy condemns deadly market attack as ‘deliberate’
WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is condemning Russia for a daytime attack on an outdoor market in the Donetsk region. At least 17 people were killed, and more than 30 others were injured. Crystal Goomansingh reports on how the attack coincided with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Kyiv.
Several aid organizations in Ukraine are reporting that a volunteer Canadian aid worker was killed this weekend by a Russian attack.

In an Instagram post, humanitarian group Road to Relief says Anthony “Tonko” Ihnat was killed while travelling in a vehicle with three other volunteers with the organization.

The group says they were on their way to check on civilians in the town of Ivanivske, in the Bakhmut region, when their vehicle was hit by Russian fire.

The post says German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias Thyr were badly injured and hospitalized, while the status of Spanish volunteer and Road to Relief Director Emma Igual remains unknown.

However, Spain’s acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told Spanish media that authorities in Madrid had received “verbal confirmation” of the 32-year-old Igual’s death.

Road to Relief’s LinkedIn page says the group was established in March 2022 to help people in Ukraine flee areas affected by the war.

— With files from The Associated Press

RussiaUkraineFireAttackShellingCanadian aid worker killedhumanitarian groupRoad to Relief
