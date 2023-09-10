‘Joan’s Place’ housing project in London receives $8M in federal, provincial funding

Send this page to someone via email

Youth Opportunities Unlimited’s (YOU) Joan’s Place will be receiving more than $8 million in provincial and federal funding.

The London, Ont., affordable housing project, to be located at the corner of Richmond and York streets, will provide 35 units catering to young mothers or mothers-to-be who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Planning for the project began nine years ago. Fundraising properly started seven years ago.

The decision was made to name the building after former Ontario solicitor-general Joan Smith, who’s family supported the project from the beginning.

“”For seven years, Joan’s Place has been under development,” YOU chief executive Steve Cordes said in a statement. “The focus groups, community input, generous donations, and funding from each level of government have come together to create a unique model of care that will include deeply affordable supportive housing, and a wide range of programming that will not only help youth and young families find a home but will also help them find paths into abundant, safe and enriching futures.”

Story continues below advertisement

London North Centre Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos announced the federal government will be providing $4 million, while newly-appointed provincial associate minister of housing and MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London Rob Flack said the province will be providing $3.9 million.

“There’s always going to be a place for this kind of housing,” Fragiskatos said.

“Our community experiences a level of homelessness that we have not seen before. We can either let that continue or take action, we can respond in a way that’s meaningful, that is compassionate, and lasting. And a project like Joan’s Place is the culmination of that.”

Fragiskatos also noted that affordability needs to be broken down into different categories.

“Homelessness is something that is different compared to an individual who just can’t afford rent, who can’t afford to get a mortgage. You can’t treat them as one in the same. [Homelessness] requires us to step up as a government, but to do so in partnership with not for profit organisations that have the expertise needed.”

View image in full screen The affordable housing project will cater to young mothers, and offer 35 units. Ben Harrietha/980 CFPL

London Mayor Josh Morgan said projects like Joan’s Place are an example of “shared accountability” he has long called for on housing issues.

Story continues below advertisement

“These sorts of efforts to bring housing to the city require the federal government, the provincial government, the municipal government, the building community, the not-for-profit community, and now to a greater degree, the financial community who helps fund these projects,” Morgan said.

“This is truly an example of partners coming together to bring a wonderful, new project to fruition.”

Flack was enthusiastic about the project, saying Joan’s Place is “perfect.”

“The bottom line is, we have a crisis, and we have to deal with it head on. We’ve got to get shovels in the ground, find innovative, practical, good solutions to get this job done,” he said.

“This project is perfect in terms of the opportunity we have to build homes, not only in London, but throughout the province.”

London received a 62-per-cent increase in provincial funding for supportive housing, Flack said, more than the 42-per-cent average for other Ontario communities.

“The dream of home ownership is for everyone, wherever you are in life. Everyone in this province, in this country deserves a roof over their head. And I will work tirelessly to make sure that that happens.”

Joan’s Place is expected to open in fall of 2024.