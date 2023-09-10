With big plays, the Western Mustangs sail past the Carleton Ravens

Send this page to someone via email

The Western Mustangs are liking life under the lights.

Western won their second night game in as many weeks with a 31-21 victory over the Carleton Ravens on Saturday night in Ottawa, taking their 2023 record to 3-0.

Big plays dominated the game for the Mustnags as they scored three of their four touchdowns on a 47-yard pass, a 38-pass and a brilliant 81-yard run by Keanu Yazbeck.

Those plays came one week after Western quarterback Evan Hillock and wide receiver Mohsen Jamal teamed up for a 96-yard TD against the McMaster Marauders.

Western has outscored their first three opponents 148-43, and Hillock leads the OUA in passing in just about every category. The third-year pivot is averaging 315.7 yards per game and has thrown for 947 yards overall. Hillock also has 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions through his first three starts.

London, Ont., native Taylor Elgersma of the Laurier Golden Hawks ranks second in passing in the OUA. The Golden Hawks are also 3-0. The Mustangs will host Laurier in the final week of the regular season.

Seth Robertson had three touchdowns on the night to give him a league-leading six on the year so far. Robertson beat the coverage to the end zone with 1:24 remaining in the opening quarter, and Evan Hillock found him for the first points of the game and a 7-0 Western lead.

Carleton found the end zone twice in the second quarter as Jaden Simon caught a pass from Ravens quarterback Tristan Lefebvre. Carleton then pulled out a little razzle dazzle as receiver Kaseem Ferdinand threw a TD pass to Ben Huckabone to push the Ravens to a 14-10 lead at halftime.

On Western’s second possession of the second half, Yazbeck took a handoff from Hillock and ran right. He got the edge around the offensive line and took off racing down the field. A key block from Savaughn-MAgnaye-Jones cleared the way for Yazbeck to get to the goal line and put the Mustangs in front to stay.

Yazbeck ran for 136 yards on nine carries. Keon Edwards gained 143 yards on the ground on 24 carries. Edwards currently sits second in OUA rushing yards in 2023.

Before the end of the quarter Hillock and Robertson hooked up on a 38-yard strike to make it 24-14 for another big play by Western.

The two weren’t done there.

Robertson caught a 12-yard pass in the fourth quarter from Hillock to make it 31-14.

Richard Aduboffour made a key play defensively with just over right minutes remaining in the game when he intercepted a ball in the end zone.

Ferdinand scored the final points of the game on a two-yard touchdown toss with 4:38 remaining,