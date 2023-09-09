Menu

Health

New medical clinic opens its doors in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 9, 2023 8:03 pm
The front door of EB Medical Clinic along Dougall Road in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood. View image in full screen
The front door of EB Medical Clinic along Dougall Road in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood. Global News
A former dental office in Rutland is now home to Kelowna’s newest family medical clinic.

In mid-August, EB Medical Clinics opened its doors along the 200 block of Dougall Road. The clinic has seven listed physicians and is accepting new patients.

EB Medical Clinics also has a West Kelowna location, along the 2400 block of Main Street.

“We have two new physicians who have joined us and there are more on the way,” said Dr. Celestine Esume, who graduated from medical school in Nigeria in 1999, later worked in England for several years, and has been in the Okanagan for the past four years.

In selecting Rutland area of Kelowna, Esume said the community is highly underserved for its population when compared to other parts of the city.

According to BC Community Health, Rutland has a population of around 35,000. Notably, West Kelowna’s population is around 38,000.

Last month, a survey by the Angus Reid Institute said that one in five Canadians don’t have a family doctor, and that many are having a tough time booking a timely appointment with their current physician.

Since the clinic’s doors opened, Esume said word is spreading and patients are now signing up.

“We’re trying to bridge that gap,” said Esume. “It’s one thing to provide physicians, and now we’re asking for people to be aware (the clinic is open).”

More information about EB Medical Clinics, including sign-up information, is available online.

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganWest KelownaEB Medical ClinicsKelowna medical clinicRutland medical clinic
