Regina Paralympian pushing to compete in France 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Once a mixed martial artist, a leg injury would change the course of Janz Stein’s life and set him on an Olympic path.

Now, at the age of 41 and with almost 10 years of track experience, Stein has set his sights on the 2024 Paris Paralympic games.

“It’s common sense the older you get your body breaks down, especially having a disability, but this past summer season has been my best so far in long-jump,” Stein said.

Stein broke the Canadian T64 long jump record at the 2016 national championships with a 6.10 metre leap.

Although he was unable to medal at the Paralympics later that year, his goal for 2024 remains the same.

“I think now it’s just going, just making it, just to say, I can go, I can still do it at this age,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

His coach Janine Pottage said Stein is often the first one to get to practice and the last one to leave, going above and beyond what he’s asked to do.

While nothing is set in stone, Pottage is optimistic about his chance to compete.

“He shows up, he works hard, and I don’t see any reason if he continues on the path he’s worked on over the last year, he will have any trouble making the team,” Pottage said.