London, Ont. police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in Old South

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of assaulting a woman in the Old South neighbourhood.

Police say around 9:10 p.m. Friday, a woman was at her home in the area of Bond Street and Beverley Street when a man came to the area and reportedly assaulted her.

He fled and police were called.

The woman, who is 22 years old, was not injured, police say.

The suspect is described as a man, around 5’8″ in height, with a muscular build, and wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, black gloves and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information, video surveillance or doorbell camera footage is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).