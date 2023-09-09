Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in Old South

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 9, 2023 2:56 pm
photo of police car View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang / Global News
London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of assaulting a woman in the Old South neighbourhood.

Police say around 9:10 p.m. Friday, a woman was at her home in the area of Bond Street and Beverley Street when a man came to the area and reportedly assaulted her.

He fled and police were called.

The woman, who is 22 years old, was not injured, police say.

The suspect is described as a man, around 5’8″ in height, with a muscular build, and wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, black gloves and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information, video surveillance or doorbell camera footage is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

