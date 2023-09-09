Man hospitalized after shots fired at Furby Street home in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A man is recovering in hospital after a home was shot up in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police went to the 600 block of Furby Street around 5:40 a.m. and found a home with gunshot damage. They also found an injured man. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or visit winnipegcrimestoppers.org