Emaciated dog found in Shuswap on road to recovery: BC SPCA

Send this page to someone via email

An emaciated dog found in B.C.’s Southern Interior is recovering and will soon be up for adoption.

The BC SPCA says Fish, a nine-year-old Labrador retriever mix, was found in a remote area east of Enderby.

“He was bone thin and covered in sores,” the animal protection agency. “Luckily, a Good Samaritan was in the area and was able to get Fish into her car and get him to the BC SPCA in the Shuswap.”

5:18 BC SPCA leading the way for animals left behind

The dog needed IV fluids for dehydration plus a specialized diet and feeding schedule to safely help him regain his lost weight.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was so sad-looking when the finder first saw him,” said Meranda Dussault of the SPCA’s Shuswap branch.

“When Fish arrived, we took him right to the vet. He had a body score of one out of nine. An ideal body condition score is five.”

The dog score is broken into three sections: Too thin (1-3), ideal (4-6) and obese (7-9).

Fish also required several tests to ensure his internal organs were still functioning following a long period of starvation.

0:27 Kitten on last legs rescued and nursed back to health

“We have to make sure he stays on the right path to recovery,” said Dussault. “So, for the foreseeable future, he will be making regular trips to the vet clinic.”

In the meantime, Fish has gained 10 pounds, but still needs to gain 10 more pounds.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have watched him transform from a skinny, malnourished and wounded dog into a bright-eyed, energetic and playful dog with the heart of a lion,” said Dussault.

“Fish still has a long way to go before he is totally healthy, but his progress so far has been remarkable.”

Dussault said they’re also working on Fish gaining back his strength, as he “was starved for so long, he not only lost most of his body weight, he also lost a lot of muscle mass.”

2:25 Kelowna SPCA receives nearly $1 million donation

Once he has gained enough weight, Fish will also require dental surgery to remove infected and broken teeth.

“Fish’s eyes were glazed over and cloudy when he arrived in our care, now his eyes are bright and alert,” said Dussault.

Story continues below advertisement

As to why he’s named Fish, Dussault said despite him being a senior dog, he has an amazing ability to catch flies.

“He can spot, hunt and catch a fly like no other dog I have ever seen,” said Dussault, noting he was found near a place called Kingfisher.

The SPCA says Fish’s adoption date is still a few weeks away, and that he needs a foster home before then.

In related news, the SPCA says it has provided temporary pet boarding to 147 animals during wildfire season, with 45 pets still in their care.

More information about adoption is available on the BC SPCA’s website.