Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

10-day event looks to welcome immigrants to Saskatoon

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 2:27 pm
Jasmine Calix with Immigration Partnership Saskatoon spoke about the 10-day event to welcome newcomers to the city. View image in full screen
Jasmine Calix with Immigration Partnership Saskatoon spoke about the 10-day event to welcome newcomers to the city. Global News/ Slavo Kutas
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One in four Canadians were born outside the country, and Saskatoon is taking part in a country-wide, multi-day event to welcome newcomers to the Great White North.

Jasmine Calix, a coordinator with Immigration Partnership Saskatoon, said events will be running across the city as part of Welcoming Week from Friday until Sep. 17.

“The idea behind this is to have a community-based approach to help integrate newcomers to our city,” Calix said.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan government hosts career fair focused on displaced Ukrainians'
Saskatchewan government hosts career fair focused on displaced Ukrainians

Immigration Partnership Saskatoon is federally funded through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and Calix said Saskatoon is one of the many Immigration Partnership locations across the country.

Story continues below advertisement

She said it works directly with settlement agencies and indirect stakeholders to find solutions to integrate newcomers.

Calix said immigrants often leave behind a lot when they come over to Canada, and Welcoming Week is a way for immigrants and other residents to come together to feel like they are part of the same community.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s niche businesses struggle with inflation'
Saskatchewan’s niche businesses struggle with inflation
Trending Now

“When we were planning this, we wanted to make sure there was a wide variety of events that appeal to different people, and that we’re at different times throughout the day so that it can be really accessible.”

A full calendar list of events can be found on the Immigration Partnership Saskatoon website, and includes things like a cultural showcase, a pancake breakfast, yoga, tai chi, a family story time, and a pop-up market.

Story continues below advertisement

Calix said that the organization will be at other events already going on around the city, and that it will be handing out some free transit passes.

Between 2016 and 2022, 1.69 million people were welcomed to Canada as permanent residents.

Immigration Partnership Saskatoon added that there are about 3,700 immigrants who come to Saskatoon each year.

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsCanadaImmigrationRefugees and Citizenship CanadaWelcoming WeekImmigration Partnership Saskatoon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices