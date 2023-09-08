Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite edges higher, U.S. stock markets also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2023 11:35 am
A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading as strength in energy stocks was mostly offset as technology and base metal stocks moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.88 points at 20,139.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 104.40 points at 34,605.13. The S&P 500 index was up 16.88 points at 4,468.02, while the Nasdaq composite was up 54.38 points at 13,803.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.39 cents US compared with 73.13 cents US on Thursday.

Trending Now

The October crude contract was up 81 cents at US87.68 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.63 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.20 at US$1,947.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents US$3.72 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
stocksstock marketToronto Stock ExchangeDow JonesToronto stock marketstock market fridayseptember 8stock market september 8
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices