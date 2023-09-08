Protests planned as Ford Fest comes to Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is bringing his party to Kitchener on Friday and it is expected to be accompanied by a swath of protestors.

Ford Fest will be at Bingemans on Friday with the Ontario PC Party promising there will be free food and amusement rides during the event which lasts from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

“The entire event is free including burgers, hotdogs and carnival rides! Hope to see you there!” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a social media post on Thursday.

Ford Fest’s Kitchener visit follows a similar shindig that the party held in Windsor last week while a recently planned stop in London was cancelled.

A number of groups have already said they will be protesting the event on Friday, including the Ontario Federation of Labour and Waterloo Region Labour Council.

The Ontario Green Party has plans for a shindig of its own on Saturday at noon at 162 Victoria St. S. That party will also include some free food and activities as well.