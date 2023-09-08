Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Protests planned as Ford Fest comes to Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 9:38 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford enters a room to speak to journalists at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford enters a room to speak to journalists at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is bringing his party to Kitchener on Friday and it is expected to be accompanied by a swath of protestors.

Ford Fest will be at Bingemans on Friday with the Ontario PC Party promising there will be free food and amusement rides during the event which lasts from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

“The entire event is free including burgers, hotdogs and carnival rides! Hope to see you there!” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a social media post on Thursday.

Ford Fest’s Kitchener visit follows a similar shindig that the party held in Windsor last week while a recently planned stop in London was cancelled.

Trending Now

A number of groups have already said they will be protesting the event on Friday, including the Ontario Federation of Labour and Waterloo Region Labour Council.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Green Party has plans for a shindig of its own on Saturday at noon at 162 Victoria St. S. That party will also include some free food and activities as well.

More on Politics
Doug FordKitchener newsWaterloo newsOntario. NewsOntario Premier Doug Ford#onpoliford festFord Fest BingemanFord Fest Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices