Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

At least 64 killed after Islamic insurgents launch 2 attacks in Mali: military

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 7, 2023 7:50 pm
Click to play video: 'International community condemns Mali coup'
International community condemns Mali coup
RELATED: International community condemns Mali coup – Aug 20, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two attacks by Islamist insurgents in the restive north of Mali on Thursday killed 49 civilians and 15 government soldiers, according to a provisional death toll given by the country’s military junta read on state television.

A passenger boat near the city of Timbuktu on the Niger river and a Malian military position in Bamba further downstream in the Gao region were targeted, according to the statement, which said the attacks have been claimed by Islamist extremist insurgent group JNIM, an umbrella coalition of armed groups aligned with al-Qaida.

The Malian government announcement said its forces, in responding to the attacks, killed some 50 assailants. Three days of national mourning to honour the civilians and troops killed begin Friday.

Click to play video: 'Niger coup: Military juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso voice support for coup leaders'
Niger coup: Military juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso voice support for coup leaders
Trending Now

Timbuktu has been blockaded by armed groups since late August, when the Malian army deployed reinforcements to the region. The insurgents are preventing the desert city from being supplied with basic goods.

Story continues below advertisement

Over 30,000 residents have fled the city and a nearby region, according to an August report by the United Nations’ humanitarian agency.

The deadly attacks come as the U.N. prepares to withdraw its 17,000-strong peacekeeping mission MINUSMA from Mali at the government’s request. The pullout is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

More on World
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices