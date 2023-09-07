Suspects in triple shooting that left child injured fled in stolen vehicle: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Suspects involved in a triple shooting that left two adults and a child injured fled in a stolen vehicle, Toronto police say, as investigators appeal for information on the case.

Police issued a news release Thursday providing an update on the Aug. 12 shooting that happened in the area of The Esplanade and Princess Street.

Officers responded to the scene at around 6 p.m.

Police said suspects in a vehicle pulled into an underground parking garage and fired a gun multiple times, striking two adults and a child who were in another vehicle.

Police previously said two of the victims were men, one in his 50s and the other in his 80s. They both were reported to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The child suffered superficial injuries, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Toronto police responded to a triple shooting near St. Lawrence Market on Aug. 12. Global News

Police said Thursday that the suspects fled in a grey 2019 Honda Civic that was reported stolen in Brampton on July 11. The vehicle was recovered two days after the shooting — on Aug. 14, police said.

“Sometime after the vehicle was stolen the suspect(s) removed the spoiler from the rear of the vehicle and the mounting bolts for the spoiler were visible,” the release said.

Investigators have released images of the vehicle and are appealing for anyone with information on the shooting or the car to contact police.

No suspect descriptions are available, police added.