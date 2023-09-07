Menu

Canada

Northern Alberta chiefs declare emergency over mental health, addictions crisis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2023 2:44 pm
Click to play video: '‘Either we do something or people will continue to die’: Indigenous leaders in AB declare opioid emergency'
‘Either we do something or people will continue to die’: Indigenous leaders in AB declare opioid emergency
The average life expectancy for an Indigenous person in Alberta has dropped by eight years due to the opioid crisis, according to the province's health authority. Heather Yourex-West explains why this happened, what needs to change to reverse the trend, and how governments can't agree on a solution – Jul 11, 2023
A tribal council representing five First Nations in northeastern Alberta have declared a state of emergency over what it calls an escalating mental health and addictions crisis.

Athabasca Tribal Council Grand Chief Allan Adam says 60 people from the communities have died since January from drug overdose, suicide or as a result of self-harm.

The council is calling on the federal government to enter immediate and sustainable funding agreements to develop ways to deal with generational and cultural trauma.

It says it would work to establish detox and treatment centres, health resources and support, a regional employment strategy and an Indigenous-led policing program.

Adam says they cannot rebuild communities and help them thrive without support from government and local industry.

Mental HealthFederal GovernmentOpioid CrisisState Of EmergencyOpioidFirst NationOverdosesTraumaNorthern AlbertaAdditionsTrial Council
© 2023 The Canadian Press

