Canada

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2023 11:58 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen is seen at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen is seen at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.48 points at 20,182.48.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.57 points at 34,479.76. The S&P 500 index was down 19.62 points at 4,445.86, while the Nasdaq composite was down 162.24 points at 13,710.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.12 cents US compared with 73.24 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude contract was down eight cents at US$87.46 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.61 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$2.20 at US$1,942.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.76 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

