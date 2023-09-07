Menu

Economy

Montreal home sales rose 4 per cent in August from last year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2023 11:31 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian housing starts fall 10% in July: CMHC'
Canadian housing starts fall 10% in July: CMHC
Housing starts in Canada fell by 10 per cent in July, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). Mackenzie Gray explains what's behind the troubling trend during the housing crisis, what cities have been hardest hit, and how this could affect real estate prices – Aug 16, 2023
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says home sales in Montreal rose four per cent in August compared with the same month last year.

The association says sales in the region totalled 2,753 for the month, up from 2,652 a year ago.

It says the move higher came as prices held close to their 2022 peak, largely recovering the ground lost in the second half of last year.

The median price of a single-family home was $561,000, up seven per cent from a year ago, while the median condominium price was $393,000, up two per cent. The median plex price was $720,000, up three per cent from a year ago.

Active listings totalled 15,159, up 14 per cent from 13,293 a year ago.

New listings for the month fell four per cent to 4,864 compared with 5,089 in the same month last year.

Click to play video: 'Real estate prices in & around Montreal'
Real estate prices in & around Montreal
© 2023 The Canadian Press

