Crime

Kids become living speed cameras to curb dangerous driving in school zones

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2023 3:24 pm
Montreal steps up safety in school zones as pedestrian death rate rises
WATCH: The City of Montreal has announced plans to speed up the implementation of safety measures in school zones as part of its school safety program. The initiative is part of the city's vision to see pedestrian deaths and serious injuries drop to zero. As Global’s Phil Carpenter reports, pedestrian rights advocates say more steps are needed to keep the most vulnerable road users safe.
Children in Quebec are becoming living speed cameras as a way to get drivers to slow down in school zones.

Police in the Montreal area are equipping a handful of schoolchildren with backpacks that display passing vehicles’ speeds.

The demonstrations are part of a series of measures municipalities are deploying to better secure school zones this year.

The City of Montreal is launching biweekly police operations to crack down on dangerous driving around schools.

Quebec police equip students with spooky speed-traps to scare drivers in Hudson on Halloween

It’s also raising sidewalks and reducing the size of lanes on streets by dozens of schools to improve safety and calm traffic.

Efforts to make Montreal school zones safer took on renewed urgency last December when a seven-year-old girl who had recently arrived from Ukraine was killed in a hit-and-run on her way to class.

Pedestrian death in Town of Mount Royal leads to renewed calls for safety
