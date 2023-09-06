Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2023 11:47 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late morning trading, weighed down by a broad-based decline, led by the base metal, industrial and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 151.73 points at 20,262.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 206.10 points at 34,435.87. The S&P 500 index was down 36.33 points at 4,460.50, while the Nasdaq composite was down 152.09 points at 13,868.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.20 cents US compared with 73.38 cents US on Tuesday as the Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate on hold.

The October crude contract was down 26 cents at US$86.43 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.53 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$9.70 at US$1,942.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down six cents at US$3.79 a pound.

stocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock ExchangeDow JonesS&P/TSX composite indextoronto stocksToronto stock marketSeptember 6stock market wednesday
© 2023 The Canadian Press

