One person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads.

Officers said one victim had been shot.

Toronto paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Suspect information was not immediately available.