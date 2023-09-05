Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

B.C. lottery ticket worth $1 million still unclaimed

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 3:26 pm
Lotto 6/49 tickets. View image in full screen
Lotto 6/49 tickets. B.C. Lottery Corporation
Twenty-three days and counting.

That’s how long a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased in B.C. last year, has before it expires.

So if you purchased a ticket in Maple Ridge last Sept. 28, 2022, the B.C. Lottery Corporation is encouraging people to check their wallets, purses, couches, junk drawers and vehicles for the seven-figure ticket.

$1.58B Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold in Florida

The ticket will expire on midnight on that Thursday. All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.

The winning number for the Gold Ball Draw was 12299795-01.

The BCLC says the Gold Ball Draw is a guaranteed prize draw where players will win either a guaranteed prize of $1 million, or a growing jackpot that starts at $10 million.

Vancouver Island man wins $55-million jackpot
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

