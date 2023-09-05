University of Waterloo to build new 500-bed residence with Indigenous principles

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Waterloo has announced plans to build a new 500-bed residence on its main campus that will prioritize Indigenous engagement and principles.

The school says it is working with an Indigenous-owned architecture firm, Two Row, as it works toward building the structure by 2026.

“The building will feature a community healing garden to allow for the cultivation of sacred and traditional medicine plants,” a release from the school said.

“It will also be home to gathering spaces equipped for smudging, a cleansing ceremony, and will offer spaces to allow for live-in Elders to meet with students.”

Waterloo says the building will be made using recycled building materials and a low-carbon heating system as it looks to keep the environment in mind.

“We know that students who live in residence, particularly during their first year of study, achieve higher rates of retention and graduation, high GPAs and a strong sense of belonging, community engagement and personal wellness,” said Chris Read, associate provost, students.

“This is why we want to ensure that as many students as possible who want to live on campus can, and that when they do, they have thoughtful, sustainable options which prioritize their well-being.”