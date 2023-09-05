Drivers reminded to slow down as Saskatchewan kids head back to school

Send this page to someone via email

School is back in session and SGI, along with Saskatchewan schools and police, were out reminding drivers to slow down around school zones.

Michaela Solomon is a communications consultant with SGI and pointed to the increase of activity back in school zones as kids head back to class.

“Lots of parents dropping off kids, kids running to the playground, excited to see their friends and meet their new teachers,” Solomon said.

Solomon said school zone requirements change between municipalities and drivers should make themselves aware of those requirements.

Jaimie Smith-Windsor is the president of the Saskatchewan School Boards Association and spoke about safety for kids heading to school, noting we all have the opportunity to take safety into our own hands.

“Before we leave the house to take a little pause, to have a little patience, leave a little extra time and make sure we’re really paying attention to those school zones,” Smith-Windsor said.

Sgt. Ken Kane is the sergeant in school resource with the Saskatoon Police Service and said school zones now fall under the rule he called “777.”

“Meaning seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and that’s every elementary school in Saskatoon,” Kane said.

High schools are no longer a 30-km/h zone, but Kane noted they are still school areas and encouraged drivers to be cautious while driving in those areas.

He said playground zones also follow the 777 rule.

“This shouldn’t be new to Saskatoon drivers because it’s been in place now for a full calendar year.”

He noted that U-turns are also prohibited in school zones and school areas as well, and that’s something they are enforcing.

“The fines for speeding in a school zone start at $250, and then it’s $2 for every kilometre that you’re over the posted speed limit.”