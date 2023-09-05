Menu

Sweltering heat expected to impact many parts of Ontario, warning issued

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 9:41 am
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Sung Yoon Jo / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Residents in central and southern Ontario are in for a hot few days as a heat warning blankets a large section of the province Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued the heat warning, which is expected to last until Wednesday in some areas.

Hot and humid weather in the forecast with temperatures between 29 and 34 degrees C.

With the humidex, the national weather agency says the temperature could feel like anywhere between 35 to 40 in some areas.

With a cold front expected to come into the region later Wednesday, the weather agency says it will hopefully provide some relief from the heat.

“A sharp cool down is expected in the wake of a cold front Wednesday night,” Environment Canada says in a statement.

“Daytime high temperatures will be very atypical of early September, with highs reaching 29 to 31 degrees Celsius.”

The weather agency warns people to be cautious in the heat to check on older family and friends.

Heat warning in effect for Tuesday covering most of Ontario View image in full screen
Heat warning in effect for Tuesday covering most of Ontario. Via Environment Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

