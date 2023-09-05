Milton man dead after Labour Day drowning in Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police say foul play is not suspected following the death of a 50-year-old Milton, Ont., man in an afternoon drowning incident at a Port Colborne beach.

Investigators say emergency crews were called out to Sun Retreats Sherkston Shores on Empire Road at 1:15 p.m. on Labour Day Monday when witnesses said a man became distressed after swimming in Lake Erie.

The swimmer would be spotted by a helicopter in a joint rescue effort. The chopper had just come from the CNE air show in Toronto.

The man would be pronounced dead a short time later after being rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Detectives believe increased high winds and wave conditions may have contributed to the swimmer’s death.

Man dead after kayaking accident at Burlington Beach

Halton police have not yet confirmed the identity of a man who died in a suspected kayaking incident at Burlington Beach on Sunday night.

Detectives say reports indicate the man, believed to be in his 30s, could not be seen by witnesses minutes after falling into Lake Ontario just after 8:30 p.m.

Officers would discover the man without vital signs about 75 metres from the shoreline around 20 minutes later.

He would later be pronounced dead at Joseph Brant Hospital.