Man arrested after ‘suspected’ daytime stabbing in Hamilton

Hamilton Police are looking into a possible stabbing on Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area of King Street West and Bay Street North shortly before 12:30 p.m for reports of a shooting.
Police found one victim with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Investigators say there is no evidence to suggest that a shooting occurred. Police are describing the situation as a “suspected stabbing.”
A 25-year-old man was arrested, but the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.
Officers ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Hamilton Police.
