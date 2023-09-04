Menu

Crime

Man arrested after ‘suspected’ daytime stabbing in Hamilton

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted September 4, 2023 7:27 pm
Hamilton Police investigate stabbing near City Hall THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police investigate stabbing near City Hall THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMC
Hamilton Police are looking into a possible stabbing on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of King Street West and Bay Street North shortly before 12:30 p.m for reports of a shooting.

Police found one victim with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Investigators say there is no evidence to suggest that a shooting occurred. Police are describing the situation as a “suspected stabbing.”

A 25-year-old man was arrested, but the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Officers ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Hamilton Police.

