Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Montreal Oratory says no fire or noise reported, believes social media video is fake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2023 6:58 pm
The video, which has circulated on social media, appears to show people playing drums and chanting north African soccer cheers around a fire on the church's front steps.
The video, which has circulated on social media, appears to show people playing drums and chanting north African soccer cheers around a fire on the church's front steps. MontrealOnly/Instagram
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Montreal church says it believes a video appearing to show a fire on its front steps is completely fake.

Danielle Decelles, a spokeswoman for Saint-Joseph’s Oratory, says no one at the church — including nuns who live on the site — heard or saw any signs of a fire on Saturday evening.

She says the Oratory’s security team looked for signs of a fire this morning after seeing images shared widely on social media and found no evidence that one had taken place.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Decelles says the church believes the video was assembled by splicing footage from different sources.

The video, which has circulated on social media, appears to show people playing drums and chanting north African soccer cheers around a fire on the church’s front steps.

It appears to show a large crowd in front of the church, a major tourist site, including people entering and exiting through its main doors.

More on World
PoliceFireSocial MediaMontrealSPVMChurch FireSaint-Joseph's OratoryMontreal ChurchFake videoMontreal Church firefake social media videoMontreal Saint-Joseph's OratorySaint-Joseph's Oratory fire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices