Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Calgary daycares hit by possible E. coli outbreak

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted September 4, 2023 5:42 pm
FILE - This colorized 2006 scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows E. coli bacteria of the O157:H7 strain that produces a powerful toxin which can cause illness. View image in full screen
FILE - This colorized 2006 scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows E. coli bacteria of the O157:H7 strain that produces a powerful toxin which can cause illness. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli among a chain of Calgary daycares. Janice Haney Carr/CDC via AP, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta Health Services’ public health team is investigating a possible E. coli outbreak in a number of Calgary daycares.

Global News confirmed on Sunday that AHS had sent letters to parents of children at multiple Fueling Brains Academy locations informing them that some children had been diagnosed with gastrointestinal (GI) disease, with preliminary lab tests showing E. coli as the cause.

Global News has reached out to Fueling Brains Academy for comment.

AHS told Global News a “significant number” of children were affected by the possible outbreak.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection can include fevers, abdominal pain, vomiting and watery or bloody diarrhea. Severe illness can sometimes require hospitalization.

Multiple parents told Global News they had taken their children to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, the Peter Lougheed Centre and the South Health Campus.

Story continues below advertisement

Parents said the daycare sent letters to them advising of a GI outbreak and saying it was working with AHS to implement control measures to reduce any further spread of the disease.

Trending Now

The parents said the daycare asked of them that any children experiencing symptoms similar to E. coli infections not return to child-care facilities until they are free of symptoms for two days.

According to Health Canada, E. coli bacteria can be spread through contact with infected people, infected animals or contaminated surfaces, foods or liquids.

More to come…

More on Health
Alberta Health ServicesHealthAHSE.coliE. coli outbreakCalgary daycaresPreschoolsdaycare e. coliE. coli CalgaryFueling Brains AcademyFueling Brains Calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices