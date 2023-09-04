Calgary daycares hit by possible E. coli outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services’ public health team is investigating a possible E. coli outbreak in a number of Calgary daycares.

Global News confirmed on Sunday that AHS had sent letters to parents of children at multiple Fueling Brains Academy locations informing them that some children had been diagnosed with gastrointestinal (GI) disease, with preliminary lab tests showing E. coli as the cause.

Global News has reached out to Fueling Brains Academy for comment.

AHS told Global News a “significant number” of children were affected by the possible outbreak.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection can include fevers, abdominal pain, vomiting and watery or bloody diarrhea. Severe illness can sometimes require hospitalization.

Multiple parents told Global News they had taken their children to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, the Peter Lougheed Centre and the South Health Campus.

Parents said the daycare sent letters to them advising of a GI outbreak and saying it was working with AHS to implement control measures to reduce any further spread of the disease.

The parents said the daycare asked of them that any children experiencing symptoms similar to E. coli infections not return to child-care facilities until they are free of symptoms for two days.

According to Health Canada, E. coli bacteria can be spread through contact with infected people, infected animals or contaminated surfaces, foods or liquids.

